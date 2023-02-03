Dozy Mmobuosi, who is hoping to shortly become Sheffield United’s new owner, instructed the club not to sell either Iliman Ndiaye or Sander Berge during last month’s transfer window after making funding available to ease its financial position.

As The Star reported when news of Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s talks with the Nigerian businessman first broke, Mmobuosi handed two undisclosed sums over to the present regime; only one of which related to an exclusivity agreement. The other is understood to have been used to help support day-to-day running costs at Bramall Lane, with the English Football League recently placing United under a transfer embargo after they failed to keep up with their repayments on previous recruitment deals. Unless those are quickly met, the EFL, which is now scrutinising Mmobuosi’s credentials, could prohibit them from signing players for another two windows.

With the situation behind the scenes clearly more perilous than some observers have cared to admit, the job being performed by manager Paul Heckingbottom, his coaching staff and players becomes even more remarkable given the circumstances. United enter tomorrow’s game against Rotherham second in the Championship table and 12 points clear of third place with a match in hand on their nearest rivals.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (left) and Hull City's Alfie Jones battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

However, Heckingbottom feared much of the good work achieved so far could be undone if Ndiaye or Berge were sold before Tuesday’s deadline for new signings to raise funds. In a display of both his commitment to take control and early influence behind the scenes, it is understood Mmobuosi encouraged United to reject any offers for the two - preferring for them to remain at Heckingbottom’s disposal until at least the end of the season.

A Nigerian technology and agriculture entrepreneur, Mmobuosi is a long-standing supporter of football in his homeland where he has previously sponsored a number of tournaments.

Both Berge and Ndiaye, United’s joint-leading goalscorer so far this term, are expected to feature at New York Stadium where Heckingbottom’s men face the division’s 20th ranked team. However, Rotherham were the last side to defeat United when they triumphed 1-0 away from home in early November.