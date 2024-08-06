Sheffield United’s financial interest in Sander Berge clarified as Manchester United eye move for Burnley man

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could be forgiven for keeping a close eye on former player Sander Berge’s movements this summer, with Premier League giants Manchester United weighing up a transfer move for the Burnley midfielder. United sold the Norwegian international to their relegation rivals a year ago, with both subsequently being relegated back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berge had two seasons in the second tier with United and looks unlikely at this stage to experience a third, with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe also linked with a move for the classy 26-year-old. He was named Burnley’s player of the year despite their instant return to the Championship last season and the Clarets are thought to be open to a sale as they manage the drop in income between the Premier League and second tier.

But, with three years left on his Turf Moor contract, Burnley are crucially not in the same position as United were last summer, where they needed to sell or risk losing Berge for free a year later. So the Clarets may hold out for a big fee, especially if the Red Devils do solidify their early interest, which will be music to the ears of those in power at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has been told that United did insert a sell-on clause into the deal that took Berge over the Pennines last summer, which entitles them to a percentage of any profit that Burnley would make on the player. The fee that took him to Lancashire was never officially disclosed but was around the £12m mark - and so any big fee over that amount could boost the Bramall Lane coffers by a handy amount as the Blades face up to the financial realities of life outside of the top-flight once more.

United are also set for a cash windfall from the sale of Will Osula to Newcastle United, while they have already sold Jayden Bogle to Leeds United and shifted a large number of high-earning players off their books from last season. Their only cash signings so far this summer have been Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth, and Harrison Burrows - who has been nominated for the PFA League One player of the year award - from Peterborough United.