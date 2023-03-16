The post-match consensus, following Sheffield United’s crucial win at Sunderland, was that the visitors’ midfielder Oliver Norwood now faces serious competition for a starting role.

Oliver Norwood came on as a substitute during Sheffield United's win over Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But as he reflected upon a result which means his side are guaranteed to enter the international break second in the Championship table, despite being in FA Cup action over the weekend, Paul Heckingbottom insisted this notion only serves to highlight a popular misconception about Bramall Lane’s first team squad. Rather than pose a threat to Norwood, the contributions of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle towards last night’s victory in the North-East merely served to highlight that United possess the capability to tweak their approach in order to exploit opposition weaknesses according to the 45-year-old.

“Oli has had genuine competition all season,” Heckingbottom said, after goals from McAtee and Doyle saw United open-up a six point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough. “To pretend that he hasn’t would be wrong. Oli has been in there more often than not because of the levels he’s been achieving. James has had competition all the way through as well.”

Speaking after watching the on-loan youngsters pounce following Edouard Michut’s opener for Sunderland, Heckingbottom acknowledged that his decision to name Norwood, Jayden Bogle, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie on the bench would be a “talking point”; particularly after labelling United as “sluggish” during their defeat by Luton Town four days earlier. But he denied the decision to recall Daniel Jebbison and George Baldock together with the Manchester City duo was a direct response to events against Rob Edwards’ men.

Indeed, Heckingbottom indicated that further changes are likely when United face Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals on Sunday and then resume their push for top-flight football with a trip to Norwich City on April 1st.

“I left some really good players out and that’s something I want to be doing, for the right reasons, between now and the end,” he said. “It’s good for us because we want that strength. In the event of injuries, maybe suspensions and moments when we have to change things in-game, we want to be able to have that strength. It’s all about having people who are skilled at different roles.”

Tommy Doyle impressed and scored for Sheffield United against Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Norwood had previously started all of United’s opening 36 league matches this term before being selected on the bench at the Stadium of Light. However, it would be a surprise if the former Northern Ireland international does not return when they face Rovers for the right to appear at Wembley. Doyle, whose free-kick effort upset Sunderland because Sander Berge had strayed into an offside position before it flew past Anthony Patterson, will be assessed after Heckingbottom confirmed medical staff wanted to be assured a troublesome calf complaint had fully healed before increasing his workload.

McBurnie and Jayden Bogle will also be hoping to feature, having been introduced during the closing stages of the contest on Wearside. McBurnie has scored 12 times for United since August but has been used only sparingly in knockout competition. He was on target during the first of two fourth round clashes against Wrexham, which remains his only outing in this season’s tournament.

“We’ll do what we feel is necessary,” Heckingbottom said. “Necessary to give us the best possible chance of going through.”