French defender Maxime Esteve joined Burnley on loan for the rest of the season

The battle to avoid the drop has been most of Sheffield United's relegation rivals dip into the transfer market on deadline day as they bid to retain their Premier League status.

United themselves had been on the trail of a new central defender having already brought in a forward in ben Brereton Diaz and goalkeeper Ivo Grbic with Mason Holgate expected to fill that space.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest brought in Gio Reyna from Dortmund on Wednesday night and followed that up with the addition of Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Lisbon. The young striker joins on loan until the end of the season and Forest may not be finished as they are understood to be on the look out ofr a goalkeeper.

Burnley completed a loan deal for Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve, who has joined Vincent Kompany’s side until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-back watched the Clarets' 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night before completing the formalities of his deal before Thursday night’s deadline.

“I feel very good, I’m really happy and ever since I first heard about the move I wanted to move here,” Esteve said. “I have followed the Premier League since being a young child and had only pictured myself ever being here, so I am really excited. The manager spoke really positively about the project here and I just wanted to be a part of it straight away.”

Esteve becomes Kompany’s second signing of the January transfer window after forward David Datro Fofana joined on loan from Chelsea.

Crystal Palace splashed the cash to bring in Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, with the 19-year-old midfielder saying Palace’s track record for developing young prospects from the Championship was a big factor in him signing for the club.

England Under-20 international Wharton leaves Rovers after making 51 appearances for his boyhood club and will hope to follow in the footsteps of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in making the jump up from the second tier.

Wharton said: “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour.

“The way they’ve brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it’s a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Midfielder Wharton is Palace’s second major addition of the winter window after right-back Daniel Munoz joined from Genk earlier this week.

Luton Town, whose main piece of business came earlier in the week when they snapped up Daiki Hashioka from Belgian side Sint-Truiden, brought in teenage forward Taylan Harris from Reading.

Harris, 18, has been a regular for the Royals’ Under-21 side this season and scored on his senior debut in the EFL Trophy in September, going on to be called up into the squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Ipswich.

Luton’s head of recruitment Mick Harford said on the club website: “Taylan is technically very good. He is a winger or forward who is very quick, has a real eye for goal and likes a shot from range.

“He is also a good dribbler, who likes to beat players and make things happen. We are looking forward to working with him and are excited to see how he develops.”