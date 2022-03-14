United took the lead in the 16th minute via Norwegian ace Sander Berge, but proceeded to collapse once the hosts equalised in less than five minutes, with a second half surge with three goals in just over 15 minutes finishing off the Blades.
The result saw the Blades end the weekend still in the play-off places, but a host of sides are now snapping at their heels as the battle for a top six finish looks set to go down to the wire.
Speaking after the game, United manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “These lads have shown they bounce back. That’s why we’ve been able to climb the league table. Because they’ve been able to put things right and have shown the desire to put things right.
“We have to treat this as a bump in the road. And that’s what we will do.
“We know the issues and the things we have to put right. We know where we fell short and why it happened, the things that contributed to it.
“But we also know, because we’ve shown it time and time again, that we have the quality and the character to put those things right. We know this group is capable of going out there and doing it again.”
Next up, United will look to bounce back on Wednesday evening, when they travel to take on mid-table side Blackpool.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues.