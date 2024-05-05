Sheffield United endured another tough day on Saturday as they lost 3-1 at home to Nottingham Forest. Ben Brereton Diaz opened the scoring for United but missed opportunities, followed by some poor defending, allowed the relegation-threatened Forest back into the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised before half-time and then Ryan Yates made it 2-1 shortly after. Hudson-Odoi secured all three points just past the hour mark, with misery compounded by the sending off of Anel Ahmedhodzic just seconds before the final whistle. Chris Wilder’s side have been preparing for the Championship already and a major decision at Bramall Lane is among your Sunday Premier League headlines.

Hamer decision

United will reportedly listen to offers for midfielder Gustavo Hamer and could sell him for around £15million. Journalist Alan Nixon reports that those in charge at Bramall Lane are ready to cash in on the Dutchman just 12 months after signing him.

Hamer arrived in a £15m deal from Coventry City last summer and has gone on to prove a more than capable asset in the Premier League, with his 10 goal contributions - four goals six assists - the most of anyone in the squad. But Wilder is planning a rebuild ahead of Championship football and could opt to sell the energetic midfielder in a bid to spread funds across multiple positions.

Maguire plan

Manchester United will offer Harry Maguire to Everton as leverage in their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Star. Toffees defender Branthwaite has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders and is on the radar of several top clubs, but a £70m price-tag could put off potential suitors.

Manchester United accepted a £30m from West Ham for Maguire last summer and could be open to losing the former Blades defender again, if it helps with the signing of a top talent. Everton were also thought to be keen on Maguire last summer but were unable to afford him.

Osimhen eyed

Chelsea have made ‘initial contact’ with Napoli regarding a move for Victor Osimhen, according to Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio. Osimhen looks set to leave the Serie A side this summer, having signed a contract last year that included a £100m-plus release clause.