Nuno Espírito Santo, the Nottingham Forest manager, admitted that Sheffield United were “much better” than his side in the first half at Bramall Lane this afternoon, before a familiar story saw them lose 3-1 on another disappointing afternoon. The Blades went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty and could have been four or five goals ahead at the break with better finishing, with Cameron Archer squandering two good chances and Brereton Diaz also profligate.

United paid the price when Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised with goals from Ryan Yates and Hudson-Odoi again in the second half sealed a big win for Forest and saw United break the 100-goal barrier for the season - the first time it has happened in a 38-game Premier League season. Nuno said: “It was huge for us. Huge. And shows a lot of spirit, to concede and then level but we have to realise that in the first half we survived.

“Sheffield was much better than us with lots of chances and Matz [Sels, the Forest goalkeeper] kept us in the game. The second half was much better, more dominant more movement and we had chances to score even more goals. So really happy, for the fans because they help us survive but we have to keep on going.