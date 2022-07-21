The new season is nearly upon us.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United manager was chosen as the Blades’ replacement for Slavisa Jokanovic during last term and ended up guiding them to the play-offs.

However, they lost over two legs to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United have since added defenders Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark into their ranks from Malmo and Newcastle United respectively to tighten up their backline, whilst midfielder Tommy Doyle has also joined on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Yorkshire club will be looking to mount another promotion push and have a tricky fixture against newly relegated Watford away at Vicarage Road up first, followed by a home clash at Bramall Lane versus Millwall the week after.

How does their squad value on fantasy football compare to their league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

24. Millwall Overall squad value: £104m, Number of players: 18, Average player value: £5.8m, Most valuable player: Zain Flemming (£7.5m)

23. Reading Overall squad value: £106m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5m, Most valuable player: Lucas Joao (£7.5m)

22. QPR Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5.1m, Most valuable player: Chris Willock (£8.5m)

21. Blackburn Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 19, Average player value: £5.7m, Most valuable player: Ben Brereton-Diaz (£10m)