The Blades were hammered 4-1 at Coventry City last weekend, but are still in the top six, and have an excellent chance of securing a play-off place as we move towards the back-end of the 2021/22 campaign.
Discussing last weekend's poor result, skipper Billy Sharp admitted: “It was disappointing. Hopefully it’s just an off day. The only positive was that (goalkeeper) Wes (Foderingham) kept the score down.
“We’ve gone through it; what we did do and what we didn’t do. We can’t have a day like that again.
"We did the hard work and then lost control of the game. It led to a performance that wasn’t acceptable. The beauty about football is that there’s another game coming up though.
“There can’t be a hangover going into Wednesday. We all recognise that we weren’t good enough on the day.”
United last faced Blackpool back in October, and slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane despite dominating possession and taking 13 shots to their opposition's five.
The Seasiders have won their last three matches in a row, conceding just one goal, and could prove a tough test for the Blades as they look to keep up the pace in the relentless race for an all important top six finish.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues: