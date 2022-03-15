Sheffield United loanee out for six weeks - play-off rivals Nottingham Forest hit with huge blow
Sheffield United’s play-off rivals Nottingham Forest have been dealt a double injury blow – including Blades loanee Max Lowe.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed that Lowe and fellow defender Steve Cook will be out for six weeks at a crucial time in the season, with Forest hanging around the edge of the play-off places following a huge upturn in form.
But their chances of making it into the top six have been dented by an injury to two very important players in Lowe and Cook, both injuries being picked up in their weekend 4-0 win over Reading.
“They are both out for six weeks. The win came at a cost with those injuries,” said Cooper.
“It’s a blow for the two lads and a blow for us. But, unfortunately, these things happen.
“What’s important is we stay positive, stay strong, utilise the squad and look after the boys who are injured while continuing to try to make progressive steps.
“They are key players, but we won’t be the only team that’s got injuries to key players.
“We would prefer to have them fit, of course - we would prefer to have every player fit - but these things can happen.
“If we dwell on it for too long, it becomes an even bigger negative than what it is.
“The lads who got injured have to commit to their recovery now, and we have to commit to the next game.”
MORE – Coach, England star and property investor - What happened to last Blades side to face Blackpool, back in 2016?
It’s the second time this season that Lowe, who could have made a retun to Bramall Lane in January but decided against it, has been forced to have a spell on the sidelines after missing two months from November to January with a similar injury.
“It’s the same side for Max, but it’s a slightly different injury,” added Cooper. “It’s not like a complete recurrence of the one before.
“This happens. It probably won’t be the last time this season that we get injuries. Hopefully not, but it can happen.
“I’m not the only manager sitting here with a few injuries, it’s normal - particularly at this time of the season.
“We’ll focus on the players who are available and get ready for the next game.”