Kyron Gordon has said an emotional farewell to his boyhood club ahead of his departure from Sheffield United this summer.

The 21-year-old was yesterday confirmed as one of four senior players who will leave the Lane this summer, along with striker Billy Sharp and fellow defenders Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens.

After coming through the academy ranks, Gordon made 10 senior appearances for the Blades, most recently in the 3-1 defeat at Stoke City last October. He spent time last season on loan at Boreham Wood and sent an emotional goodbye message to the Blades on social media after his departure was confirmed.

“It’s been a great 7/8 years at the Blades but my time has come to an end,” Gordon wrote. “I'd like to thank the fans for always supporting me and the players and staff for giving me an opportunity to play for my boyhood club! I have loved every minute.

“It's time to move on and probably for the best to get regular football elsewhere. I'm excited to see what next season holds and ready to kick on and prove a few people wrong!

“All the best to Sheffield United next season. And best of luck to the players I've played with in the future. Once a Blade...”

