Sheffield United are busy preparing for the new Championship campaign.
The Blades return to the action away at Watford on 1st August, followed by their first home clash at Bramall Lane against Millwall the week after.
Paul Heckingbottom is currently preparing for his first full season at the helm after taking over Slavisa Jokanovic mid-way through last term.
The ex-Barnsley and Leeds United boss guided Sheffield United to the play-offs but they were defeated by eventual winners Nottingham Forest over two legs.
They have been busy over the past week or so adding more bodies into their squad and will be hoping to mount another promotion push.
The Blades are currently away in Portugal on pre-season and are in friendly action today against Lincoln City.
Here is a look at their potential starting XI for next season, including new signings and linked players....