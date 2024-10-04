Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Sheffield United's latest win including Leeds United and Sunderland boosts

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

Sheffield United are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield United delved into the transfer market over the summer to bring in the likes of Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, among others, to bolster their ranks. They were smart with their recruitment as they look to gain an immediate promotion from the Championship.

The Blades have adapted well to life back in the second tier under the guidance of Chris Wilder. They won 1-0 at home to Swansea City last time out.

They are back in action this weekend against Luton Town at Bramall Lane. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest bookies’ promotion odds...

To get promoted: 500/1

1. 24. Portsmouth

To get promoted: 500/1 | Getty Images

200/1

2. 23. Plymouth

200/1 | Getty Images

100/1

3. 22. Cardiff

100/1 | Getty Images

80/1

4. 21. Derby

80/1 | Getty Images

