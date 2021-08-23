Guedioura is well known to United manager Slavisa Jokanović, having worked under the Serb at Vicarage Road before being reunited with him at Qatari club Al Gharafa.

Guedioura emerged as a target for Jokanović as he sets about revamping the squad he inherited at Bramall Lane under his budget constraints. After targeting five new players when he succeeded Chris Wilder as United manager, the Blades have signed just one with the transfer deadline little over a week away.

Born in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, Guedioura has won 60 caps for Algeria and has extensive experience of playing in England, with spells at Wolves, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough also featuring on his professional CV.

He is known as a player with an eye for a spectacular goal, too, winning the goal of the season award for both Forest and Wolves in a single campaign. His one and only strike for Forest was a 35-yard effort in a 7-3 win over Leeds.

He also represented his country at the 2010 World Cup finals and The Star revealed back in June that he would be open to working with Jokanović again following his appointment at Bramall Lane.

Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura celebrates after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Guedioura also won the 2019 African Cup of Nations with Algeria, and was named in the team of the tournament alongside teammate Riyad Mahrez.