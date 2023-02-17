Sheffield United make pledge about promotion race amid off the pitch turmoil

The uncertainty surrounding Sheffield United’s ownership and on-going transfer embargo will not cause a distraction as its first team squad attempts to win automatic promotion from the Championship, manager Paul Heckingbottom has reassured supporters.

Already prohibited from signing new players because of outstanding debts, United discovered earlier this week that the English Football League still has outstanding “queries” relating to Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed takeover of the club from current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Andulaziz Al Saud. Twenty-four hours later, United suffered their first defeat in all competition since the beginning of November when they were beaten by third placed Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane; a result which saw the gap between them and Michael Carrick’s third placed side cut to seven points.

But Heckingbottom said: “It doesn’t affect us mentally. Because what can we do about it? It’s irrelevant to us. The biggest thing, what we can influence, is always the next game.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The lads have been brilliant, You don’t go unbeaten for long periods if you don’t have that focus.”

Speaking before last month’s visit to Rotherham, Heckingbottom, whose team faces Millwall tomorrow, requested that questions about United’s ban on processing registrations and Mmobuosi are directed “elsewhere”.

With his squad in second, eight points behind leaders Burnley, Heckingbottom continued: “The players have never used any excuses. All of the stuff, it could be a distraction. But they don’t entertain it. We don’t talk about it out there on the training ground.”

Sheffield United hope to be celebrating again after the visit to Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Millwall, who are seventh, are expected to pose a very different kind of test to Middlesbrough whose fluidity caused United’s midfield a number of problems throughout their encounter at Bramall Lane. Despite that, Heckingbottom was still correct to insist that his men created enough chances after oli McBurnie’s opener to “put the match to bed” before Chuba Akpom’s strike was followed by a Cameron Archer brace.

