Fleck didn’t get on the pitch for Scotland in their group games, including a draw against England at Wembley, after testing positive for coronavirus before the Euros began.

Because of that, and his extended season with the Euros, the midfielder was given permission to miss United’s pre-season trip to Spain to spend time with his family.

And, speaking to BBC Scotland, Fleck said: “It was obviously great to be selected to be a part of it in the first place and great to be around the squad for the games.

"I had a bit of a nightmare at the start with the Covid thing, but putting that aside, it was a great experience. Even though I didn't get any minutes, it was just good to be in and around about it."