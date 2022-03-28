Egan, United’s vice-captain and a proud Irishman, may be handed the armband with a number of other senior players, including skipper Seamus Coleman, expected to miss the game against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

Although many of a United persuasion would probably prefer him to be rested for the friendly, given United’s run-in and their punishing injury crisis in defence, Egan faced the media to preview the game and is expected to start at centre-half after an impressive performance against world No.1 side Belgium over the weekend.

"I see myself as a leader both at club and international level, and I think I have grown into a leader here now the more games I’ve played,” Egan, who has previously worn the armband in Coleman’s absence, said.

“We have a lot of experienced lads in the team. Seamus Coleman is an unbelievable man and an unbelievable captain; he has got so much respect from everyone in the camp.

“So for us, looking at him, and the way he conducts himself, kind of gives a great example to the rest of the squad to carry yourself in a professional manner.

"And I think the likes of Seamus, [Shane] Duffy, [James] McClean … they’ve been around a long time in the squad and it’s great, for the younger players especially, to have these guys to look up to."

Egan was hailed by his manager Stephen Kenny for his display against Belgium, in a game that ended 2-2.

"It was a very pleasing performance," said Egan. "I think we can take a lot of confidence from it.

“They are obviously a top side, we went toe to toe with them and on another day we could have got the win. It was a very good performance and one we have to build on now.