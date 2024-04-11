Sheffield United's Jack Robinson injury dilemma ahead of Brentford trip

Sheffield United will give Jack Robinson “every chance” to prove his fitness for this weekend’s trip to Brentford after Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, admitted he will make a risk/reward decision on his captain’s fitness. The former Liverpool man limped off in the dying minutes of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Robinson was later seen limping out of Bramall Lane with a protective boot on his lower leg, raising doubts about his availability for the final seven games of the campaign. But a late call will be made ahead of the clash with Thomas Frank’s men, with Wilder conscious that taking a risk with one of his leading players this season could prove problematic in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We'll give him every chance to be involved, but he rolled his ankle,” Wilder said. “So it’s getting that swelling down and getting him hopefully out there on the grass. It's going to be a late decision but hopefully we'll get him back.

“Everyone knows what we think about him. He’s a great character and a warrior so he'll want to play and we want him to play. But we have to make sure we don't risk him for the rest of the season. So we’ll see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder is applying the same sensible outlook with United’s other injured players, with the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster suffering hamstring issues of late. Brewster in particular has suffered a number of injury setbacks in recent times and United are keen to ensure that when he returns, he doesn’t break down again.

“I'm not going to put a gun to their head to get back,” Wilder said. “One of the things we've looked at is the risk and reward policy. We have to make sensible decisions, short term, regarding Jack. I don't want to risk a longer-term issue and it'll be the same for the players on that list.