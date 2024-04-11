Sheffield United's Jack Robinson injury dilemma ahead of Brentford trip
Sheffield United will give Jack Robinson “every chance” to prove his fitness for this weekend’s trip to Brentford after Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, admitted he will make a risk/reward decision on his captain’s fitness. The former Liverpool man limped off in the dying minutes of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
Robinson was later seen limping out of Bramall Lane with a protective boot on his lower leg, raising doubts about his availability for the final seven games of the campaign. But a late call will be made ahead of the clash with Thomas Frank’s men, with Wilder conscious that taking a risk with one of his leading players this season could prove problematic in the long run.
“We'll give him every chance to be involved, but he rolled his ankle,” Wilder said. “So it’s getting that swelling down and getting him hopefully out there on the grass. It's going to be a late decision but hopefully we'll get him back.
“Everyone knows what we think about him. He’s a great character and a warrior so he'll want to play and we want him to play. But we have to make sure we don't risk him for the rest of the season. So we’ll see.”
Wilder is applying the same sensible outlook with United’s other injured players, with the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster suffering hamstring issues of late. Brewster in particular has suffered a number of injury setbacks in recent times and United are keen to ensure that when he returns, he doesn’t break down again.
“I'm not going to put a gun to their head to get back,” Wilder said. “One of the things we've looked at is the risk and reward policy. We have to make sensible decisions, short term, regarding Jack. I don't want to risk a longer-term issue and it'll be the same for the players on that list.
“The attitude of the players has been outstanding. The ones not playing and the ones who are, they all want to help the cause. They see a buzz about the group. We've had some disappointing days, the attitude has been spot on overall and those boys are working extremely hard, morning, noon and night, away from the lights, to get themselves back and add to the group.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.