Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Former Sheffield United transfer target Viktor Johansson will be a man in demand again this summer after Rotherham United’s relegation back to League One - but admits he would be content to remain at the New York Stadium for another season. The 25-year-old Swedish international has established a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Championship over the last two seasons, despite the Millers’ struggles.

United have been admirers of Johansson for some time now, with scouts watching him in action for the Millers towards the end of last year. But United instead moved to sign Ivo Grbic in January, in a £2m deal from Atletico Madrid, amid uncertainty about Johansson’s distribution ability due to the Millers’ style.

A clause in Johansson’s Millers contract, however, means that he could leave this summer if a bid is received at around the £1m mark - a level of value which could prove hard for United to resist as they look to rebuild in the summer after what looks like a probable relegation from the Premier League.

Three of their four current goalkeepers - Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah - are set to become free agents this summer, with many Unitedites keen to see the Blades make a move for Johansson amid Grbic’s uncertain start to life in English football. Chris Wilder has kept faith with the Croatian international so far but will seek some quality cover and competition for him in the summer if, as expected, Foderingham moves on.

Speaking to our sister ‘paper, the Rotherham Advertiser, Johansson admitted he was "100 per cent okay" with the prospect of remaining at Rotherham next season, with his contract set to expire in 2025. "I haven’t really thought about the summer," he said after Championship releation was confirmed on Friday by defeat at home to Plymouth.