Sheffield United's players have been given a physical and mental breather this week as boss Chris Wilder targets a final push for survival in the final 10 games of the season. The Blades were handed an extra week of the international break after their trip to Manchester United, scheduled for this weekend, was postponed because of the Red Devils' FA Cup commitments.

That means that the original United had three weeks between their last game, a battling 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, and their next one, on March 30 at home to Fulham. It could prove crucial in terms of getting the likes of Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz up to speed, with neither forward able to play 90 minutes on their returns from recent injury absences, while fellow striker Cameron Archer and midfielder Anis Slimane also hope to be in contention after the international break.

"It's right that they get that breather, to rest going into the last 10 games of the season, but they'll be working as well," said Wilder, who used the extra break to fly to Riyadh and speak to owner Prince Abdullah about their future plans for the club. "Hopefully we'll have three or four players back as well. We have our longer-term ones who we're not expecting back before the end of the season but the others, I think there'll be a big chunk of them that'll be ready to be involved in the final quarter of the season and we need them back and healthy. We need to be consistent with them as well.

"It allows us to get them on the training ground, to have some consistency in performances on the training ground and hopefully performances during matches. We've got a quarter of the season to go and it's time not to go individual or to be a victim, which I've said to the players. Stand up to it, take responsibility and show what you're about as a player and as a human being. What got you to this level. Put it together as a team and you give yourselves an opportunity. We did that at Bournemouth and I'm a bit disappointed not to take three points. But hopefully there's a bit more belief in us for the next two or three weeks."

Tom Davies, the former Everton man who was withdrawn at the break at Bournemouth, is another who United hope to get close to full speed over the break as they look to pull off one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history and claw back the current 10-point deficit between themselves and fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, as things stand.