Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye replacement plan as owner makes transfer fund pledge

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has been promised that the whole transfer fee from Iliman Ndiaye’s move to Marseille will be placed at his disposal as Sheffield United prepare for life without their star man. Ndiaye’s move back to his boyhood club was officially confirmed yesterday after the Senegal star flew to his native France over the weekend to put the finishing touches on a deal he later described as “a dream”.

United now face a race against time to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the new season in 10 days, against Crystal Palace, with Heckingbottom looking to sign two players with the funds from Ndiaye’s sale. Although the official fee is undisclosed, it is understood to be higher than the amounts quoted in the French media over the weekend - which ranged from £13m to £15m - and Heckingbottom says he has been assured by owner Prince Abdullah that it will all be placed at his disposal for reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prince Abdullah has said that to me, that we’ll put it all back in the squad, so that’s great,” Heckingbottom, speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield, said. “It’s pointless trying to replace Iliman, so what we have to do is replace him with players who do other things better. How he played and what he gave us was great but we were still working on lots of things in his game where we thought we could improve him. It’s important the money goes into the squad and we make sure we get the most competitive squad we can.”

Ndiaye said an emotional goodbye to United in a statement posted on his social media account while teammates including George Baldock and Oli McBurnie paid tribute to their former teammate, who scored 15 goals last season as the Blades were promoted to the Premier League before moving on.

“It’s the same message to Prince Abdullah, the board, everyone I’ve spoken to,” Heckingbottom added. “Forget managing this exit, start managing this season now and our players. This season will be remembered for what we do on the pitch, not because Iliman’s left. That’s exactly what I think about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My time here has been entwined with Iliman’s, so I’ve loved the three years that I’ve had with him. I wish him well but my focus is the players we’ve got and putting a squad together and making sure we have as good a season as possible.”

United were close to getting Ndiaye’s signature on a new long-term contract two weeks ago, so much so that a press release was compiled and a video filmed to accompany the official announcement, before a dramatic U-turn saw United informed that Ndiaye wanted to leave. Asked if he felt let down by the developments, Heckingbottom insisted: “No, not at all. It’s his boyhood club, his dream club. Hopefully, he has the time of his life at Marseille similar to how Billy [Sharp] did when Billy came back to Sheffield United. That’s the battle we were up against.

“It wasn’t about money. Iliman turned down vast amounts of money in January to stay with us and get promoted. It was about the opportunity he had to play for his boyhood club. At one point we thought he was going to come with us and attack the Premier League but the pull of Marseille, and his feelings for that club, meant that we couldn’t get in the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad