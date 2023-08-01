The Senegal star paid tribute to the Blades and their fans in the statement after flying to France to put the finishing touches to his move to his boyhood club. Ndiaye described rejoining Marseille as his “childhood dream”, wishing United all the best and adding that he will be the club’s “forever supporter”.

The news, so close to the start of the new season, is a huge blow to United and their hopes of staying in the Premier League next season, with boss Paul Heckingbottom planning to sign two new faces with the money received from Marseille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Ndiaye’s United teammates voiced their support for the 23-year-old after he released his statement on his Instagram page. Manchester City pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle were amongst them, McAtee posting: “Was a pleasure,” and Doyle adding: All the best bro, some player ❤️.”

McBurnie, who formed such an effective partnership with Ndiaye last season as the pair scored 30 goals between them to help United into the Premier League, added: “Special guy special player go and smash it like we know you will brother ❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Baldock posted: “Unbelievable player with an unbelievable attitude. Thank you for everything brother. Wish you all the success in the world ❤️,” while Kyron Gordon, who left Bramall Lane earlier this summer, added: “Good luck bro! Pleasure to play with you. And an even better person off the pitch. Go smash it❤️❤️❤️.”

Youngsters Oli Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Louie Marsh were amongst the other Blades to wish Ndiaye well for the next chapter of his career. Ndiaye’s statement read: “Sheffield United Football Club, What an incredible journey it has been... I was only 18 when I arrived at the club, full of hope and desire to show the people that trusted me what I was capable of. Four years later, as I look back on all we have been through together, I feel particularly proud of everything we’ve achieved, and of having put this club back where it belongs, in the Premier League.

“I have always given the best of myself on and off the pitch to thank you all for the incredible support and love you have shown me from day one. It was not only special to me but also to my family. I would sincerely like to thank the coach and his staff for the trust they have placed in me, as well to every single person who has made this club what it is today, and all of my team-mates for these very special moments experienced together.

HTML <script async src=”https://embed.smartframe.io/0fab81ce12e48a0794275e1d82449fb1.js” data-minify=”0”></script><smart-frame-embed customer-id=”0fab81ce12e48a0794275e1d82449fb1” image-id=”1029680472” style=”width: 100%; display: inline-flex;”></smart-frame-embed><!-- https://smartframe.io/embedding-support --> ​

“And for you, fans, it is difficult to find the words. Your constant support has motivated me to be the best, and to defend these colours the best that I could. I won’t forget anything: the Lane’s atmosphere, the chant I ended up singing alone at home, the shared joys a few months ago when we officially went up...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad