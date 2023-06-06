Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye has been named as one of the three best players, aged 23 or under, in the Championship last season.

Experts from Comparisonator, which uses artificial intelligence and tailored algorithms to gauge performance, identified the Senegal international and Burnley duo Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer as the most effective footballers within this age group to grace England’s second tier.

Ndiaye scored 15 goals for United as they gained automatic promotion back to the Premier League and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye wowed opponents and fans alike last season: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Comparinsonator ranked him as the division’s leading forward in terms of successful attacking actions and dribbles, with his expected goals rating the third best overall.

Maatsen, on loan from Chelsea, and Beyer were also hailed by the organisation after helping Vincent Kompany’s men join United in the top-flight next term.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Ndiaye is set to attract interest from clubs at home and abroad ahead of the new campaign. But his manager at club level, Paul Heckingbottom, has stated it would be a mistake to sell the youngster and wants officials at Bramall Lane to reach a compromise with his representatives instead. This would involve the player signing a new agreement, which would boost his wages in the process, but containing a specified release clause.

Predictably, Ndiaye, Maatsen and Beyer all featured in Comparisonator’s Championship starting eleven of the year for footballers yet to turn 24.

lliman Ndiaye (left) celebrates promotion with Sheffield United: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

