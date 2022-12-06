Iliman Ndiaye, the Sheffield United star, has spoken of his ‘dream’ to one day return to France and play for one of his home country’s top clubs, admitting: ‘I can’t stop thinking about it’.

The 22-year-old was born in France but will return this week from the World Cup with Senegal, after committing his international future to the country of his father’s birth. He spent time with the academy of Marseille as a youngster in France before moving to Senegal and later England, where he was picked up by United via a spell at Boreham Wood.

A breakthrough season has seen him score nine goals to help the Blades to second in the Championship table and also book his place on the Senegal plane to Qatar, where Aliou Cisse’s men reached the knockout stages before losing 3-0 to England on Sunday.

Ndiaye’s ability and form has led to inevitable speculation about his future, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024. His representatives have been invited to the negotiating table by United, but no progress is expected until at least after the January transfer window.

And, in an interview with French-based journalist Said Amdaa earlier this year that has resurfaced this week, Ndiaye revealed he hopes to one day return to his boyhood club. “I'm an Olympique de Marseille fan,” Ndiaye said. “I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend. I can't stop thinking about it. And even if it's not now, if it's in several years, I will continue to work.”

Iliman Ndiaye has helped Sheffield United climb to second in the Championship table ahead of their game against Huddersfield Town: George Wood/Getty Images

