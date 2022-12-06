Chris Wilder, the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager, is amongst the bookmakers’ favourites to take over at Queens Park Rangers following Michael Beale’s recent return to Rangers.

Wilder, out of work since leaving Boro earlier this year, is joint third-favourite at the time of writing with Championship sponsors SkyBet to take over at Loftus Road, where the Blades are scheduled to travel for their first game of 2022. Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is 2/1 favourite with Marti Cifuentes, the manager of Swedish side Hammarby IF, 4/1.

Wilder is 6/1, alongside Chelsea and Belgium coach Anthony Barry. Two more former Blades bosses in Neil Warnock and Nigel Adkins are 33/1, the same odds as former United midfielder Shaun Derry and ex-Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa.

“The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now,” QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said at the time of Beale’s departure. “As a club we are always updating a shortlist of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment.

“Mick helped us move the club forward – and we are grateful for that. The next managerial appointment we make will continue that progression. There is so much to play for this season and I fully appreciate fans’ frustrations right now. Your support has been incredible and the players need your backing now more than ever.”

Wilder led United from League One to the Premier League in the space of three seasons during his spell at Bramall Lane. He joined Boro last year but was sacked back in October after 11 months in charge.

