Sheffield United take next steps for welcome fan development at Bramall Lane after building work
Sheffield United have submitted a planning application to serve alcohol, show films and play music on the Boundary Corner site of Bramall Lane as part of their plans to turn it into a fan park. The Star reported earlier this year that an area of Blades fans to congregate pre-match was one potential idea for the site, after it was reunited with the club.
Previously under the control of former owner Kevin McCabe, the Blades’ purchase of both that plot and a similar one behind the Kop now means that the club owns all the land of and around their stadium. Previously used for broadcast trucks and car parking in years gone by, the plot was covered in signage for McCabe’s Scarborough Group before they were removed when the sale of the land was confirmed.
Some of the walls around it have since been removed, with an application submitted to Sheffield City Council to utilise it as a fan zone, allowed to serve alcohol and play music between 10am-10pm from Monday to Sunday. The application was received earlier this month, according to council documents, with a deadline of July 30 for any “written representations.”
Minutes from the first Fan Advisory Board meeting earlier this year revealed that United were exploring their options regarding opening up the space for supporters, both before and after home games, with food and drink outlets offering the potential for extra revenue. The minutes recorded the club’s agreement that a fan zone is “much needed to create atmosphere, increase sales pre and post-match to capture revenues” and adding that it is “something we support.”
United are also closer to the reopening of the Bramall Lane hotel, which is being operated by Doubletree Hilton and expected to open its doors next month. The Blades requested to the EFL for the first game of their new season to be played away from home, to give extra time for any remaining building work to be completed. The hotel is set to open next month, taking bookings from August 23.
