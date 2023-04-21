Sheffield United’s FA Cup progress will be worth more than £1m as they prepare for Saturday’s semi-final with Man City

Sheffield United will bank at least £500,000 in prize money from their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, with £1m on offer if they pull off an upset against the reigning Premier League champions.

The Blades take on Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley in their first semi-final in the competition since losing 5-3 to then Premier League Hull City in 2014.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have already pulled off one upset on their way to the last four, having defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Bramall Lane in the fifth round.

They beat fellow Championship side Millwall 2-0 in round three but almost exited the competition in the next round as they drew 3-3 with National League leaders Wrexham, with John Egan scoring a stoppage-time equaliser in North Wales.

The Blades won the replay at Bramall Lane to set up a meeting with Spurs before twice coming from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers in the quarter finals last month.

Their progress to the last four has been worth £900,000 in prize money, and they will be paid an added £500,000 if their cup run ends this weekend, while they will earn an added £1m for beating City.

The Blades will have also pocketed extra money via TV revenue, with payments for televised games historically exceeding £100,000 from the third round onwards, with payments for replays half of the total for the original fixture.

Sheffield United have appeared on TV in every FA Cup round, bar their 2-0 win over Millwall in the third round. However, an exact figure on TV payments has not been released by the FA.

The money earned from the FA Cup run has come at a good time for the Blades, who yesterday had their transfer embargo lifted.

The Blades owed outstanding transfer payments to two clubs, with one of the debts settled and an agreement reached with the other club.

A club statement yesterday read: “Sheffield United acknowledges that the sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3 have been lifted with immediate effect.

“As previously stated, the board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

FA Cup Prize Money 2022-23

Third round proper winners - £105,000

Fourth round proper winners - £120,000

Fifth round proper winners - £225,000

Quarter-final winners - £450,000

Semi-final winners - £1,000,000

Semi-final losers - £500,000

Final runners-up - £1,000,000