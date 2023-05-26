News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison will remain in Argentina until at least the middle of next week after helping England qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA under-20 World Cup.
James Shield
Published 26th May 2023

The teenage centre-forward appeared as a substitute midway through the second-half as Ian Foster’s team beat Uruguay to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. The match, which was again staged at La Plata’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, took place in front of a fiercely partisan crowd with many of the locals in attendance choosing to boo the British national anthem and joining fans of La Celeste in cheering on their South American neighbours.

Having also come on during the closing stages of Monday’s win over Tunisia, Jebbison could now make his first start since crossing the Atlantic when the Young Lions complete their group schedule by facing Iraq this weekend.

Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys’ opened the scoring for England before Alfie Devine of Tottenham Hotspur doubled their lead. Uruguay reduced the deficit moments before the interval when Danubio’s Franco Gonzalez pounced. Darlo Gyabi restored England’s two goal advantage, meaning an added time effort from Defensor Sporting’s Matias Abaldo proved nothing more than a consolation.

Foster’s side will progress as group winners if they seal their third straight victory in Group E.

Jebbison, who has been challenged to earn a place in United’s starting eleven next term as Paul Heckingbottom prepares his squad for its Premier League return, was introduced just past the hour mark when Gyabi’s Leeds team mate Mateo Joseph was withdrawn.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is on duty with England under-20's in Argentina: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is on duty with England under-20's in Argentina: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison has featured in both of England's games so far: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United's Daniel Jebbison has featured in both of England's games so far: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
