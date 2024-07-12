Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United retain future financial interest in striker Daniel Jebbison despite striker’s “free” transfer to AFC Bournemouth

Daniel Jebbison’s “free” transfer move to AFC Bournemouth will net Sheffield United £1.5m up-front, with further add-ons payable if the striker hits certain targets in terms of appearances, goals and international honours while in the south coast. Jebbison signed for the Premier League side earlier this week after turning down the offer of a new Blades deal.

The striker posted an emotional farewell message to the Blades on social media after signing a four-year deal with the Cherries, with an open letter to his “United Family” ending with the platitude: “Forever a Blade.” An England youth international, Jebbison left Bramall Lane having scored three goals in his 35 senior appearances for the Blades - one of them a historic strike on his full Premier League debut away at Everton.

Because of his age and United’s contract offer, the Blades were entitled to compensation for Jebbison and opted to negotiate a deal with Bournemouth rather than allow a tribunal to decide how much they would be due for their development work. The Star understands that the contract also includes a sell-on clause which will protect United’s interests if Jebbison proves a success on the south coast and goes for big money in the future.

Jebbison’s summer departure leaves another hole in the United squad to fill ahead of the start of their Championship season, which comes four weeks today away at Preston North End. The Blades have only signed two players so far, with free agent Sam McCallum joining former Leeds man Jamie Shackleton at Bramall Lane yesterday following his release from Norwich City. The Blades kick off their pre-season campaign tomorrow afternoon, at York City.