Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has identified the team he would love to invite to Bramall Lane for his testimonial game.

Now in his ninth season with the Championship club, Basham will have spent a decade in South Yorkshire when his contract expires next summer.

Speaking ahead of United’s game against Swansea City, United manager Paul Heckingbottom insisted it is “only right” the 34-year-old, who recently made the 500th senior appearance of his career, is recognised when he reaches that landmark.

Chris Basham is approaching his testimonial year at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although plans for what will be a showpiece occasion are yet to be confirmed, Basham admitted he is tempted to call in a favour from a former team mate in order to ensure it is special.

“I might give Lunny (John Lundstram) a call and ask him to try and get Rangers down,” Basham told The Star. “That would be something, wouldn’t it.”

Basham and Lundstram played alongside each other for four years before the latter’s move to Glasgow, where he has since won the Scottish FA Cup and a runners-up medal in the Europa League.

“I’ve not spoken with the manger yet,” Basham said. “Hopefully we can get something sorted out but to be honest, all I’m focused on right now is trying to get us back into the Premier League.