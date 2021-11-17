United’s supporters are known for their loyal support and still pack into the Lane regardless of what division the team are playing in – and they have been up and down quite a lot over the years.
The Championship itself, has a great number of huge clubs with big following, many of them having also knowing what it’s like to watch their sides in the Premier League in recent memory.
At the other end there are teams from small towns, or with small stadiums who don’t get quite the same numbers coming through the gates on a regular basis.
But who comes out on top?
We looked into the average attendances in the Championship so far this season to see whose fans have been coming into grounds in the biggest numbers.