Sheffield United fans have continued to come out in their numbers to watch the Blades in the Championship. Alistair Langham / Sportimage

Sheffield United's average attendance compared to West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and the rest

Sheffield United may have been relegated last season but big crowds have kept coming back to Bramall Lane to watch the Blades in the Championship.

By Chris Holt
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 2:33 pm

United’s supporters are known for their loyal support and still pack into the Lane regardless of what division the team are playing in – and they have been up and down quite a lot over the years.

The Championship itself, has a great number of huge clubs with big following, many of them having also knowing what it’s like to watch their sides in the Premier League in recent memory.

MORE – Watch the moment former Blades defender's life is transformed by £1MILLION lottery win

At the other end there are teams from small towns, or with small stadiums who don’t get quite the same numbers coming through the gates on a regular basis.

But who comes out on top?

We looked into the average attendances in the Championship so far this season to see whose fans have been coming into grounds in the biggest numbers.

1. 24th - Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium isn't geared up for big crowds and the Cherries' average attendance is 9,571 so far this season

Photo: James Wilson

Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Luton Town

Luton Town have a smaller following and Kenilworth Road is also smaller than most Championship grounds - their average attendance so far is 9,907

Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Peterborough United

Peterborough United's return to the Championship after an eight-year gap has broyght an average attendance of 10, 016

Photo: Ben Hoskins

Photo Sales

4. 21st - Hull City

Things aren't very rosy between Hull City fans and their owners and with form not great on top of that, the Tigers are bringing in an average of 11,483

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Derby CountyNottingham ForestWest BromBramall Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 6