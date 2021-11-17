United’s supporters are known for their loyal support and still pack into the Lane regardless of what division the team are playing in – and they have been up and down quite a lot over the years.

The Championship itself, has a great number of huge clubs with big following, many of them having also knowing what it’s like to watch their sides in the Premier League in recent memory.

At the other end there are teams from small towns, or with small stadiums who don’t get quite the same numbers coming through the gates on a regular basis.

But who comes out on top?

We looked into the average attendances in the Championship so far this season to see whose fans have been coming into grounds in the biggest numbers.

1. 24th - Bournemouth Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium isn't geared up for big crowds and the Cherries' average attendance is 9,571 so far this season Photo: James Wilson

2. 23rd - Luton Town Luton Town have a smaller following and Kenilworth Road is also smaller than most Championship grounds - their average attendance so far is 9,907 Photo: Harriet Lander

3. 22nd - Peterborough United Peterborough United's return to the Championship after an eight-year gap has broyght an average attendance of 10, 016 Photo: Ben Hoskins

4. 21st - Hull City Things aren't very rosy between Hull City fans and their owners and with form not great on top of that, the Tigers are bringing in an average of 11,483 Photo: Nathan Stirk