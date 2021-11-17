Terry Kennedy Sheffield United: Watch the moment former Blades defender's life is transformed by £1MILLION lottery win
This is the moment former Sheffield United defender Terry Kennedy’s life changed forever – with a phone call confirming he had won £1MILLION on the lottery.
Footage of the moment was uploaded to social media, showing former Blade Kennedy – whose football career was ended prematurely by a spate of injuries – checking his win with what appears to be a member of lottery staff.
Anxiously clutching his ticket, the staff member then confirms he has won £1million – while Kennedy’s jubilant co-workers celebrate around him.
It was some birthday present for the Barnsley man, who turned 28 on Sunday and came through the United academy as a young player.
He partnered England international Harry Maguire in central defence for the Blades’ youth side, and was highly-rated by former United manager Nigel Clough.
But bad luck with injuries led to him leaving United before he had spells at a number of semi-pro clubs.