George Broadbent’s move from Sheffield United to Doncaster Rovers is a vindication of the club’s policy when it comes to developing players, manager Paul Heckingbottom insists.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood, has ended his six year stay at Bramall Lane by signing a permanent contract with Grant McCann’s side.

Broadbent, aged 22, progressed through Bramall Lane’s renowned youth programme after leaving Manchester United before also completing placements with Curzon Ashton, Rochdale and Beerschot; another club owned by Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Although Broadbent did not make a senior appearance for United, his performances at Meadow Park piqued the interest of a number of English Football League clubs. With Heckingbottom’s squad securing promotion back to the Premier League, the decision was taken to sell the youngster for an undisclosed sum.

“One of the things we try and do here, as well as obviously producing players for us, is produce players who if that doesn’t happen can still go on to have really good careers elsewhere,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s good for them and it’s good for us, because we can reinvest what we receive for them and it also shows others that they can build a platform for themselves.”

“It’s all part of the model,” Heckingbottom added, when questioned about the importance of an academy which has produced the likes of Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin towards the end of last term. “It’s all part of the bigger picture we look at, and the overall business.”

George Broadbent has left Sheffield United to join Doncaster Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage