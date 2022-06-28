Although Heckingbottom admits he will be powerless to retain Berge’s services if someone meets the £35m release clause contained within his contract, the United manager is nevertheless attempting to persuade the 24-year-old to remain for at least another 12 months.

Asked if he has lined-up potential heirs for Berge, amid interest from his former club Leeds, Heckingbottom said: “For me, you don’t make decisions that weaken the team intentionally. That’s something you definitely don’t do.

“So no, we don’t speak or talk about replacements because we don’t want that to happen. For me, it’s all about open and honest communication.”

Despite stressing Berge remains a key part of his plans as United attempt to regain Premier League status, Heckingbottom knows the Norway international’s agent is looking to engineer a move away from South Yorkshire.

Sander Berge could leave Sheffield United this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Officials at Elland Road, where Heckingbottom worked before joining United, could lodge a bid if Kalvin Phliips completes a switch to Manchester City. Although Berge’s fee is likely to put-off some potential suitors, The Star understands Bramall Lane’s board of directors are prepared to consider any offer which provides them with a significant return on their investment. United paid £22m to recruit Berge from Belgian outfit Genk midway through the 2019/20 campaign, tying him down until the summer of 2024.

“A couple of things are defined by contracts,” Heckingbottom said, referring to both Berge’s situation and his discussions with United’s transfer targets. “There’s some boys who have already gone and there’s things happening that we want to do.”

United are also fighting a battle to persuade defender Max Lowe his future lies with them after he helped Nottingham Forest gain promotion during a spell on loan at the City Ground. Lowe has since returned from the east Midlands and was scheduled to resume training with Heckingbottom’s squad yesterday after being granted extra time off. Forest are known to be keen on acquiring him permanently, having seen a bid rejected by United earlier this year.

A fan takes a selfie with Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage