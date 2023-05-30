Daniel Jebbison, the Sheffield United centre-forward, has been told to use his World Cup experience with England as a springboard into Paul Heckingbottom’s starting eleven and eventually the full national team as the centre-forward prepares for tomorrow’s match against Italy.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for the Young Lions at this summer’s FIFA under-20 World Cup, helping them reach the knockout stages of the tournament in Argentina where they are now preparing to meet Carmine Nunziata’s side.

Introduced as a substitute during the wins over Tunisia and Uruguay, Jebbison impressed during his most recent second-half outing - striking the woodwork during Sunday’s goalless draw with Iraq.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is in duty with England at the under-20 World Cup in Argentina: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Looking ahead to the meeting with the Italians, Foster cited events during the clash against the Argentine’s neighbours La Celeste as being hugely beneficial for his players and described the trip as an opportunity to prepare them for senior international honours.

“This (passionate) crowd is part of the World Cup experience for these youngster players,” he told the FA, as he reflected on facing Uruguay. “The under-20 World Cup is to prepare the players for the senior team so, to come here in the Lions’ Den if you like, I thought the players handled the atmosphere particularly well.”

Jebbison was told by Heckingbottom to prove he is capable of spearheading United’s attack in the Premier League before travelling to South America, after helping them win promotion from the Championship last term.

He became the youngest player to score on their full PL debut during their last stay in the top-flight, when he was on target against Everton at Goodison Park two years ago.