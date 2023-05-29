Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison is preparing for Wednesday’s knockout tie between England and Italy at the FIFA under-20 World Cup after making his third substitute appearance of the tournament during the Young Lions’ goalless draw with Iraq.

With Ian Foster’s squad having already qualified for the round of 16 following victories over Tunisia and Uruguay, Jebbison had hoped to make his first start of the competition in Argentina during the final group tie. However, the teenager again came off the bench with Liam Delap preferred for the clash in La Plata. Jebbison replaced the Manchester City striker, who spent last season on loan with Preston North End, midway through the second period.

The result was enough to ensure Foster’s side finished as winners of Group E, setting up a potentially awkward meeting with the Italians who were runners-up behind Brazil in Group D. Like England, they are also unbeaten since arriving in South America. The host nation also progressed, albeit with an unblemished record having dispatched Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

Jebbison, who made 19 appearances for United last term as they won promotion from the Championship and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, staked his claim for a more prominent role moving forward by rattling the crossbar towards the end of the clash with the Iraqis. Delap had earlier missed a penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Hussein Hasan, following a foul on Southampton’s Sam Edozie.

Alfie Devine of Tottenham Hotspur also went close while Chelsea’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe produced an excellent block to prevent England from falling behind before Jebbison’s near-miss.

Daniel Jebbison, the Sheffield United striker, is on duty with England in Argentina: Andrew Yates / Sportimage