Osula’s presence at United reveals one of the seldom-discussed consequences of their financial issues, which last month saw the English Football League prohibit them from processing new registrations until a series of debts are paid. Heckingbottom and his coaching staff would prefer the 19-year-old Dane to be playing regular first team football at what is a critical stage of his development. But with Reda Khadra’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion being terminated, before the EFL imposed its sanction, Heckingbottom feared being left short of attacking options as United attempt to secure promotion back to the Premier League. They have prepared for tomorrow’s game against Swansea City ranked second in the table and 10 points clear of third. City are 13th, having won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three outings in the competition.