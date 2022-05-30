Sheffield United youngster signs contract after Nottingham Forest stint

The 18-year-old midfielder, who progressed through the Blades’ academy, joined the Reds on a dual-registration basis last term and impressed in the Women's National League.
Read More
Sheffield United’s head coach Neil Redfearn said: “Tamara is at that point now where now is their time.
"She’s done brilliant, she’s shown a lot of maturity going out on loan, any change can be hard, but she played well and got experience and it’s done her good.”
Wilcock added: “I’m really excited. Obviously, Sheffield United is a big club and I’ve been working towards this all last season and the season before.”
Wilcock is the fourth player to commit to the Blades for the 2022/23 season along with Maddy Cusack, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Charlotte Newsham.
Former Manchester United and Manchester City academy player Newsham joined the club from Blackburn Rovers ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.
The 22-year-old left-back missed most of the second half of the season through injury, but returned on the final day against Crystal Palace and made a total of 18 appearances in all competitions.
She said: “I’m even more excited and eager than normal for pre-season to start this year as I made my return from injury right at the end of last season.
"I can’t wait to get back in training and playing games as I felt before my injury I was enjoying and getting consistency within my game and I hope to find that again after a tough injury and hard-working rehabilitation period.”