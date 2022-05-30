Sheffield United youngster signs contract after Nottingham Forest stint

The 18-year-old midfielder, who progressed through the Blades’ academy, joined the Reds on a dual-registration basis last term and impressed in the Women's National League.

Sheffield United’s head coach Neil Redfearn said: “Tamara is at that point now where now is their time.

Sheffield United midfielder Tamara Wilcock.

"She’s done brilliant, she’s shown a lot of maturity going out on loan, any change can be hard, but she played well and got experience and it’s done her good.”

Wilcock added: “I’m really excited. Obviously, Sheffield United is a big club and I’ve been working towards this all last season and the season before.”

Wilcock is the fourth player to commit to the Blades for the 2022/23 season along with Maddy Cusack, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Charlotte Newsham.

Former Manchester United and Manchester City academy player Newsham joined the club from Blackburn Rovers ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Charltotte Newsham has signed a new contract with Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old left-back missed most of the second half of the season through injury, but returned on the final day against Crystal Palace and made a total of 18 appearances in all competitions.

She said: “I’m even more excited and eager than normal for pre-season to start this year as I made my return from injury right at the end of last season.