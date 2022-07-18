Sheffield United: Youngster earns respect for not getting precious about his role

United play the first of three remaining pre-season friendlies ahead of August 1st’s Championship opener in Hertfordshire when they travel to Mansfield Town tomorrow.

Although Paul Heckingbottom plans to make sweeping changes to visitors’ starting eleven following last weekend’s game against Scunthorpe, Broadbent could again be deployed in defence despite being a midfielder by trade.

Sheffield United's George Broadbent has been operating as a make-shift wing back: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“George is playing out of position,” Heckingbottom, the United manager, said. “He’s doing a job for us at wing-back, and fair play to him for that.”

Having spent last term on loan at Rochdale, where he scored once in 27 appearances, Broadbent returned to South Yorkshire following United’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals. Aged 21, he is among a number of academy graduates who have taken part in the first half of United’s warm-up programme. Strikers Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison both featured at Glanford Park, where United were beaten 3-2, while Jordan Amissah was selected in goal. Adam Davies, who recently agreed a new contract with United after his previous deal expired, is receiving treatment for a medial ligament injury sustained during last week’s victory over Lincoln City.

With Wes Foderingham training as usual, United are unlikely to draft in a replacement for Davies on emergency loan after Heckingbottom suggested it would be difficult to fit one into his transfer budget.

George Broadbent featured against Scunthorpe United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage