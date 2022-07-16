Sheffield United have loaned defender Jean Belehouan to Boston United.

The Blades have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Belehouan, 21, has linked up with the National League North side until January to get some experience under his belt.

He is making his debut for the non-league outfit today in their pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest U23s.

Sheffield United spell so far

The centre-back played in the academy at Manchester United before crossing the Pennines to move to Bramall Lane.

He has progressed through the U18s to the 23s team over the past couple of years and was loaned out to FC Halifax Town to get some game time in the campaign before last.

His pathway into Sheffield United’s first-team continues to be blocked by their abundance of defensive options and he has now been given the green light to join Boston.

The Pilgrims came 7th last term and will be eyeing another promotion push next time around.

Who else have the Blades loaned out?

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have loaned out a few players so far this summer.

Goalkeepers Marcus Dewhurst and Jake Eastwood have joined Scunthorpe United and Ross County respectively.