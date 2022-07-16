Championship clubs are preparing for the return of the new season.

The 2022/23 campaign starts in just two weeks.

Sheffield United are preparing for their first full term under the management of Paul Heckingbottom and have been busy over the past week in Portugal on pre-season.

The Blades lost in the play-offs to Nottingham Forest last season and will be looking to mount another push for promotion.

Their squad is still littered with quality from their Premier League days and they have delved into the transfer market to bring in defenders Anel Ahmedhodžić and Ciaran Clark from Malmo and Newcastle United respectively, as well as midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

Sheffield United’s first game is a tricky away trip to newly relegated Watford at Vicarage Road, followed by their first home clash against Millwall on 6th August.

How are they predicted to get on? We’ve taken a look at the latest market prices to determine the Championship’s predicted final standings....

1. 24. Reading Odds to be relegated: 6/4 Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. 23. Rotherham Odds to be relegated: 6/4 Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

3. 22. Birmingham Odds to be relegated: 13/8 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 21. Wigan Odds to be relegated: 9/4 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales