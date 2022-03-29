Following a goalless first-half, coach Michael Collins praised his team’s bravery and tactical acumen after the break as Ayari quickly completed a brace before Lankshear followed suit.

“It was a different test,” Collins said. “They (Peterborough) came and sat in. Either they were playing for a point of they were trying to catch us on the counter attack. Either way., it’s a testament to the way the lads have been working and applying themselves.

Hassan Ayari was in excellent form together with Will Lankshear: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“It’s happened to the first team at times lately and it’s not always easy to break down. But we had a chat at half time about how to do it and the lads went out there and did it.”

Runaway leaders at the top of their PDL table, United are five points ahead of Coventry City although they have played a game more than their rival from Warwickshire.

Collins’ side is scheduled to return to action with a trip to Queens Park Rangers early next month.