Sheffield United: Young Blades impress with another goal spree
Will Lankshear and Hassan Ayari both scored twice as Sheffield united’s under-23’s made sure of their place in the Professional Development League play-offs for a second successive season following a 4-2 win over Peterborough at Bramall Lane.
Following a goalless first-half, coach Michael Collins praised his team’s bravery and tactical acumen after the break as Ayari quickly completed a brace before Lankshear followed suit.
“It was a different test,” Collins said. “They (Peterborough) came and sat in. Either they were playing for a point of they were trying to catch us on the counter attack. Either way., it’s a testament to the way the lads have been working and applying themselves.
“It’s happened to the first team at times lately and it’s not always easy to break down. But we had a chat at half time about how to do it and the lads went out there and did it.”
Runaway leaders at the top of their PDL table, United are five points ahead of Coventry City although they have played a game more than their rival from Warwickshire.
Collins’ side is scheduled to return to action with a trip to Queens Park Rangers early next month.
“We were always going to have to be ready to take risks,” Collins said. “You have to be able to do that in these situations and then be prepared to try and win the ball back quickly if we lost it. We had to be ready to play tht killer pass and put on the press if it didn’t come off.”