The former Liverpool player, who became the most expensive player in United’s history when he arrived from Anfield last season, will enter this weekend’s game against Peterborough full of confidence following a man-of-the match display against Luton Town on Saturday.

After breaking the deadlock early in the second period, Brewster then drew the foul from Reece Burke which saw the visitors reduced to 10 men following United’s second of the contest - netted by Jack Robinson.

Rhian Brewster celebrates Sheffield United's win over Luton Town: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The close range finish, which came on the back of his recent efforts against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, suggests the 21-year-old’s progress has not been hampered too much by the injury he suffered during the meeting with Nigel Pearson’s side.

“Rhian did really well,” Heckingbottom said. “But he’s still nowhere near where he can be in terms of his fitness and in terms of his conditioning.

“There’s still a lot of work for him to do on those, as you would expect after a period out.

“But it’s a positive that he’s producing as he did (against Luton) despite still having all of that to do.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Rhian Brewster: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Out of action for nearly two months, Brewster made his comeback with a substitute appearance at Derby County before starting last week’s draw with Preston North End. His effort during the meeting with Luton means he travels to London Road enjoying his most prolific spell since also scoring three times in six outings for Swansea City two seasons ago. Brewster was on target a total of 11 times during his spell on loan at the Liberty Stadium.

“I’m sure Rhian will tell you himself he can get fitter and sharper, because he was out for a while,” Heckingbottom added. “In fact, I know he’d tell you that.”