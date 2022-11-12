After winning three of their last four games, scoring eight goals and revitalising their push for a top two finish until suffering a hiccup against Rotherham, it would surely be better for Paul Heckingbottom’s side to continue ploughing through their schedule despite still being hampered by an inordinate amount of injuries. Not contemplating going a month without a match following today’s visit to Cardiff City, as the Championship shuts down for its World Cup break.

But every cloud has a silver lining. And, as their recent results have demonstrated, United have become pretty adept at making the best out of challenging situations. In fact, having been forced to base their recruitment policy on loan rather than permanent signings despite spending two of the past four seasons in the Premier League, it’s a characteristic they first displayed right at the beginning of the present campaign - when they entered the last shutdown of note, for the latest round of Nations League fixtures and international friendlies, on top of the table and three points clear of second place.

The next four weeks, make no mistake about it, will be when the manager, his coaching staff and those responsible for overseeing the players’ physical and mental wellbeing, will really earn their corn.

The programme United follow, which is almost certain to include a few behind closed doors contests, could decide whether they kick on over Christmas and seize the division by the scruff of the neck. Or get sucked back into the chasing pack of teams desperately scrabbling for position in and around the top six. In short, achieving the right balance between rest, relaxation and maintaining absolute focus on the challenges ahead, is likely to shape the remainder of arguably the most critical season in the club’s recent history. Because if they couldn’t afford to be more flamboyant over the summer then, with so many members of the squad approaching the end of their present contracts, money is likely to be in even shorter supply if a return to the highest level isn’t secured.

With Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Daniel Jebbison and Sander Berge all currently sidelined - some of them are hopeful of returning before the festive period begins - United could be set for a strong start to the New Year.

Motorists drive past a billboard with pictures of France's striker Kylian Mbappe (L) and Argentine's captain Lionel Messi in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the World Cup: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Personally, given that Mother Nature doesn’t tend to be guided by events in the EFL, I’m not so sure the shutdown will enable the likes of Bogle, Berge or Jebbison to get fit any sooner than might otherwise be the case. Okay, there'll be a couple of days when Bramall Lane’s medics will be able to provide them with a little extra attention. But their workload will remain the same and ligaments don’t tend to heal quicker simply because a footballer’s pals aren’t competing.

United lost momentum after their last enforced break, going six without a win before rediscovering their form. If Heckingbottom does have a fault, it’s probably a tendency to overthink things. But in this instance, that’s no bad thing. Why? Because it suggests he will have analysed what went wrong back then - if indeed anything did because sometimes, even though the scientists and statisticians don’t like to admit it, stuff simply happens - and made the necessary adjustments this time around.

How United choose to go about their business between their visit to the Welsh capital and next month’s clash with Huddersfield Town could, and I stress could, help shape the club’s fortunes over the next six months and way beyond.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

• Speaking of Heckingbottom and his personality traits, the 45-year-old doesn’t strike me as someone who quickly changes his mind. Not when it comes to core principles, anyway. After all, he’s been pretty vociferous when it comes to discussing some of the things he sees as a threat to his profession including divers, cheaters and time-wasting. (Something, it must be noted, United weren’t averse to doing towards the end of their narrow win over Bristol City recently).

Two years ago, during his spell in caretaker charge of United following Chris Wilder’s exit, Heckingbottom was equally forthright when it came to discussing uncertainty and its effect upon football clubs. Okay, so his words stemmed from a question about who would be in charge when United returned to the second tier, having endured a season to forget in the PL. But ambiguity is ambiguity, whether it relates to managers, tactics, strategies or, pertinently, contracts. Little wonder, with 16 members of his squad either set to leave in June following the completion of their loans or expiry of a deal, Heckingbottom cuts a frustrated figure whenever the subject of progress on this front is raised during one of his regular meetings with the region’s media.

Yes, some of those entering the final stages of their present agreements might be subject to 12 month options. But as someone who likes to plan, the number of players set to become free agents is far too high. Yes, I get United only have a finite amount of money. Yes, some of those who could soon depart might not be offered fresh terms if promotion is achieved. But surely they don’t all fall ito this category? United’s hierarchy have performed well on a couple of fronts. But on this one, they’ve been lacking. The situation shouldn’t have been allowed to develop in the first place, no matter how the board’s spin doctors try to frame the argument. But now it has, action needs to be taken quickly.

After facing Cardiff City, Sheffield United return to action next month: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The WC break represents an opportunity to do that. There are, unless we aren’t being told something, no excuses.

