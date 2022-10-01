We were talking about Billy Sharp, the club’s captain, talisman and finisher extraordinaire who, like pretty much every member of the starting eleven likely to face Birmingham City today, is due to become a free agent at the end of the season. Although, as officials at Bramall Lane like to abrasively stress whenever this subject rears its ugly head, many of those who could soon be saying cheerio have 12 month options written into their arrangements. Things are looking pretty peachy right now, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side preparing for their latest assignment on top of the Championship table and three points clear of second place. But there’s no getting away from it - that’s a ridiculous situation for any club to be in. Let alone one with genuine aspirations of returning to the Premier League a little over a year after being relegated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, enough of all that. Let’s get back to the subject of King William. Even though, as people keep reminding me whenever I mention him on Twitter, that’s not actually his name. (Social media, as most of us who take regular forays into cyberspace have discovered to our cost, can take itself far too seriously).

Personally, I’d extend Sharp’s stay whatever. Even if, which he won’t by the way, makes only a handful of appearances between now and May. Why? Because it would be an investment in knowledge. A price worth paying to ensure all of the ideas, tricks and experience he has accumulated throughout his career does not go to waste. Or, worse still, get passed on to centre-forwards at another football club. After all, no striker has been more prolific in England’s leading four divisions than Sharp since the turn of the century.

Heckingbottom has some fine talent at his disposal. On the pitch and off it. Indeed, he falls into that bracket himself - alongside assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, sports science guru Tom Little and recruitment experts Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin. Others deserve a mention too, but then I’d bust my word count for this week’s column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United strikers Billy Sharp (left) and Oli McBurnie are both approaching the end of their contracts: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

It could be even more though. Think of the number of people, now excelling in their chosen fields with rival teams, who could be on the payroll at United; a grand old institution to which they still retain strong emotional ties. I’m talking about the likes of Georges Santos, now West Ham’s European senior scout, John Gannon who performs a similar role at Manchester City and Brian Deane who, on countless occasions has dropped hints about wanting to become a sporting director only for them to inexplicably fall on deaf ears. Okay, so they might be difficult to poach now. But they all started somewhere - their off-the-field activities - and it wasn’t South Yorkshire.

I get money isn’t in bountiful supply. I understand Sharp turns 37 in February.

But a route should be found for players like him, who may or may not be approaching retirement, to remain with United and contribute moving forward. After all, surely, you can never have too much expertise?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield