Craig Goodwin, a member of the Adelaide team which will face former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery's Central Coast Mariners side in the A-League play-off semi-finals tomorrow, admits his team are in a “do or die” situation ahead of the clash at the Industree Group Stadium.

The Mariners, who have undergone a remarkable transformation since appointing Montgomery two seasons ago, enter the fixture enjoying knowing a draw will be enough to see them reach the end of season showpiece in Parramatta after winning the first leg in South Australia 2-1.

Goodwin, who fired the hosts into an early lead before the Montgomery’s men responded with two goals of their own, said: “It’s a do or die game. These are the ones you want to play in. The ones that you remember.”

The first leg between Nick Montgomery's Central Coast Mariners and Adelaide United gets heated: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture, which brings together two sides with markedly different philosophies, has captured the imagination of United supporters given Montgomery’s long association with Bramall Lane. Now aged 41, he won a promotion to the Premier League and made nearly 400 appearances for the club after progressing through its youth programme. His experiences there, and the opportunity he was granted by Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Neil Warnock, has shaped his approach to coaching with the Mariners awarding more minutes of football to home grown talent than any of their rivals in the competition. In an extra twist, Carl Veart, the Adelaide manager, also represented United during a playing career which included spells at Crystal Palace and Millwall.

With a huge crowd expected to witness the Mariners final home match of the campaign, Goodwin said: “We have to use that energy, even if it’s negative towards us.”

Nick Montgomery, the former Sheffield United midfielder, is now in charge of Central Coast Mariners: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images