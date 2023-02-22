Sheffield United are refusing to be drawn into the mind games surrounding the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, as their nearest rivals attempt to increase the pressure on Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

After suffering back to back defeats for only the third time since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment 15 months ago, United’s lead over third placed Middlesbrough has been cut to four points ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has prompted members of Michael Carrick’s squad, who inflicted the first of those losses last week, to goad United by claiming the momentum of the battle to reach the Premier League has now shifted inexorably in their favour with former Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlsaser insisting Heckingbottom’s squad are now the ones under “pressure”.

But speaking as they began their preparation for the meeting with Slaven Bilic’s men, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Lots of things get spoken about. We’re not bothered about any of that. We’re only bothered about us.

“Genuinely, the only time people start talking about what might happen at the end of the season is when it gets brought up in a question (by a journalist) or others are talking on social media and the like. We’ve never done that here. And so why would we start taking any notice of it now? It really doesn’t mean anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his outwardly relaxed demeanour, Heckingbottom knows that another slip up this weekend would increase the scrutiny his players have found themselves under after that set-back against Middlesbrough was followed by another reverse at Millwall. The 45-year-old could be forced to watch the clash with Watford from the stands after being hit with a Football Association charge in relation to the red card he received during the defeat by Middlesbrough. He has until tomorrow to make representations to the governing body but recently pledged to “accept” whatever punishment he is given.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom isn't listening to the "noise" surrounding the promotion race: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We know how much we’ve put in to get into this position,” said Heckingbottom, whose employers are operating under a transfer embargo and subject to a controversial takeover attempt by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi. “We respect everyone as well, and have always understood that it’s not just a straight fight between two or three of us. That’s why we know we have to keep working hard from here on in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison shows his frustration: Andrew Yates / Sportimage