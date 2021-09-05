Sheffield United Women boss Neil Redfearn delighted with Durham win

The Blades made up for a surprise 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in the first game of the 2021/22 Women’s Championship season by beating last year’s runners-up at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Sunday.

A free-kick from 17-year-old forward Lucy Watson – an England U19 international – as well as a headed effort from new signing Jess Clarke gave United’s Women a two-goal advantage at the break before skipper Sophie Bradley-Auckland extended their lead midway through the second half.

Durham pulled a goal back shortly after but the Blades dug in and held on for an impressive win to get their campaign off and running.

Neil Redfearn, manager of Sheffield United Women (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

"We were outstanding,” said Redfearn post-match.

"First half we played some great football, we got the tactics spot on.

"Lucy and Jess were outstanding running the wings and both got in on the goals, but everyone was. As an effort overall, it was fantastic from everyone."

He added: "It's important we dug in. You have to show that will to win and we did that today in abundance.

"The performance doesn't surprise me. Durham are a great side, we've just got to take this into next week. But that is the way to bounce back."

Next up for Sheffield United Women is a trip to Coventry United, who have lost their opening two matches.