The game looked sure to end as a goalless draw until Georgia Roberts netted late on before the floodgates opened – Sweetman-Kirk then added her two as the Blades burst into action in the closing stages.

Kasia Lipka was as influential as ever for the Blades in the first half. She played a defence-splitting through ball to Sweetman-Kirk, who couldn’t direct her shot on target.

The first-half was a period of few chances, and after the break, the pattern continued with neither Fran Kitching in the Sheffield net or Lucy Thomas for Coventry having a save to make.

Then came the goal that changed the game. Roberts was alive when the ball fell to her in the penalty area from Lucy Watson’s corner. She volleyed home in the game’s first shot on target with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The next shot on target came from Coventry only a minute later, Olivia Fergusson’s diving header forcing Kitching into a smart save to prevent an immediate equaliser.

Sweetman-Kirk slotted home after excellent work from substitute Mia Enderby and Coventry looked out on their feet.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk of Sheffield United takes a shot on goal. (Isaac Parkin / Sportimage)

She made Coventry suffer even more minutes later. Again, Enderby started it as her shot was parried by Thomas, and Sweetman-Kirk pounced on the scraps to fire home.

Mollie Green’s free-kick, that appeared to be a cross, which sailed over Kitching’s head, was a consolation for Coventry, but it was too little too late.

Speaking about the encounter, the Blades' Maddy Cusack was full of praise for her goalscoring teammate, saying, “Courtney knows this league inside out, she is a quality player and she knows where the back of the net is and she showed that today… I think we needed to find that breakthrough and sometimes those games where it is fought so hard sometimes you’re not sure whether the breakthrough is going to come but credit to us to have the confidence to keep pushing and when it did come the floodgates opened.”