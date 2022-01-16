Sheffield United linked with surprise move for experienced Stoke City goalkeeper

According to The Sun, the Blades see Fielding as a good replacement for Robin Olsen if his loan from AS Roma is terminated, with reports stating that he is due to leave Bramall Lane in order to make a move to Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Swedish international hasn’t played for United since back in November.

And Paul Heckingbottom won’t want to be wasting any time in bringing in a replacement for his goalkeeping department, and Fielding may well fit the bill as somebody who could challenge the likes of Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood for a starting berth at the club.

The 33-year-old isn’t getting any game time at Stoke City following his move to the club late last year, and has only played six league matches in the Championship over the past few seasons - with his last proper campaign coming in 2017/18 when he played 43 times for Bristol City in the second tier.

He was signed by Stoke following an injury to Joe Bursik, penning a short-term deal with the club a few months after leaving Millwall at the end of the 2020/21 season, but is reportedly due to leave them in the not-so-distant future.

Meanwhile, Fielding’s former club, Derby County, are also said to be interested in the shot-stopper if he becomes available as Wayne Rooney considers his options for the future of his club.